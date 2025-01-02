Xbox Game Pass Losing Exoprimal and More in January

A new month is upon us, and for Xbox Game Pass users, that always means new games coming, and some old ones going away. While Xbox has yet to reveal the Game Pass lineup for the month of January, we now know what games will be leaving the service as of January 16th. At least six games will be leaving the service on that day, so hopefully Xbox will have some high-profile options to fill the gap. The full list of games leaving this month can be found below:

Common’hood

Escape Academy

Exoprimal

Figment: Journey Into the Mind

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Those Who Remain

The biggest of these departures is arguably Exoprimal, a third-person shooter developed by Capcom. The game features multiplayer teams competing to finish objectives as they wipe out hoards of dinosaur foes in a futuristic setting. While Exoprimal is an original franchise for Capcom, the publisher has offered collaborations with several of its older, more high-profile series. Since launching in July 2023, these collaborations have included content based on Street Fighter, Mega Man, and Monster Hunter. Capcom has no shortage of great franchises to draw from, so it will be interesting to see if that number grows in the future.

Street fighter 6 content in exoprimal

As is usually the case with games departing Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can save up to 20% off on all of these games through the Microsoft Store. It’s not as convenient as having them available through Xbox Game Pass, but it’s a nice way for players to stick with something that they’ve been enjoying without having to pay full price. In the case of Exoprimal, the game is currently priced a lot lower than 20% off, with the base game being offered for $14.99.

One of the nice things about the advance warning is that some players that have been putting off playing these titles now have a perfect excuse to play them. In fact, subscribers shouldn’t have much trouble finishing a game or two before the January 16th deadline. It seems that both Those Who Remain and Escape Academy can be finished by most players in 10 hours or less, so if you’re looking for a shorter experience, those options might be worth checking out.

As of this writing, we don’t know exactly what games to expect from Xbox Game Pass in January, and a full announcement should be coming sometime in the next week. That said, last month’s December update did reveal a pair of games that will be added to the service this month for Game Pass Standard subscribers. The games in question are Carrion, which was added today (January 2nd), and Road 96, which will be arriving on January 7th.

What do you think of these Xbox Game Pass departures? Do you plan on trying any of these games before they leave the service?