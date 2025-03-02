Xbox Game Pass Losing 8 Big Games in March

February was a pretty strong month for Xbox Game Pass. The service saw the day one release of Avowed, which already seems like a pretty big hit, and Balatro also arrived late in the month, giving the service one of the most critically-acclaimed games of 2024. Unfortunately, Game Pass giveth, and Game Pass also taketh away; Xbox has revealed this morning several games that will be departing the service on March 16th. Every month sees older titles leaving the service, but this is a pretty notable set of games, and that’s sure to disappoint some subscribers. The following games are going away in 2 weeks:

Evil West

Lies of P

MLB The Show 24

No More Heroes 3

Solar Ash

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Overall, these are some pretty significant losses. The departures of Yakuza 5 and 6 aren’t all that surprising, as we just saw Yakuza 3 and 4 leave the service at the end of February. However, the losses of Lies of P and MLB The Show 24 will likely disappoint a number of subscribers. MLB The Show 25 will be released on Xbox just two days later, but the game will not be arriving on Game Pass. Basically, if you want a baseball fix on the service, you’ll either have to purchase the current game (which is now discounted on the Microsoft Store), or pay full price for the new game when it arrives on March 18th.

As of this writing, Xbox has not revealed which games will be replacing these departures. The company usually announces its plans for the first half of a month on the first Tuesday, which means we can likely expect some announcements on March 4th. That also happens to be the day that Microsoft and Activision have a big Tony Hawk announcement in store, which seems to be a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Since Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is not currently available on Xbox Game Pass, that might be a good day to add it to the service. However, that’s just conjecture for the time being!

Looking ahead to later in the year, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have some exciting stuff on the way. In the month of May, Xbox Game Pass will be getting at least two day one releases; DOOM: The Dark Ages arrives on May 15th, while To a T will launch on May 28th. To a T isn’t as well known as DOOM, but fans of the Katamari series might want to keep an eye on it, as the game is the latest from designer Keita Takahashi. Readers can learn more about the title right here.

How do you feel about these games leaving Xbox Game Pass? Are you planning to check out any of them before they leave? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!