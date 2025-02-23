New Xbox Controller Similar to PS5 DualSense Leaks

A new Xbox controller is apparently in the works at Microsoft. According to leaker eXtas1s, evidence for a new Xbox controller has been discovered in Cloud Gaming files. If real, the controller will feature several changes over the current design, including some that fans have been requesting for years now. Notably, the controller will borrow elements from the PS5 DualSense, including haptic feedback. In addition, it seems that Xbox is finally planning to abandon traditional batteries in favor of a rechargeable battery built into the controller itself. Lastly, there will be an option to wake the controller using a gesture.

As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take this with a grain of salt, pending an official announcement. That said, an Xbox controller that uses haptic feedback is one of the worst kept secrets in gaming. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been praising the DualSense since 2020, noting that the company would have to keep an eye on innovations like that and gauge developer expectations. A few years later, documents were accidentally leaked during the FTC v Microsoft case in 2023, revealing plans for an Xbox controller that integrated haptic feedback. Basically, we know Xbox likes the technology and has been working on adding it to their own controllers, so this leak isn’t too surprising. The difference is, eXtas1s is now suggesting that we could see it soon, rather than having to wait until the release of the next Xbox console.

xbox’s new controller will apparently include haptic feedback similar to the ps5 dualsense

The addition of haptic feedback to Xbox controllers could convince more developers to take advantage of the option. A common complaint from PS5 owners is that developers haven’t truly embraced the DualSense’s technology. It’s possible this is because developers don’t see it worth their time to add a feature that can only be used by players on a single platform. If Xbox adds it, this could actually work out in everyone’s favor, becoming more commonly used throughout the video game industry. That would also kind of line up with what Spencer has said in the past.

While both Nintendo and PlayStation controllers use rechargeable batteries, Xbox has been hesitant to do the same. Xbox users can purchase a rechargeable battery for the controller, but it uses two AA batteries by default. In the past, Xbox has suggested that this decision was made to please both fans that prefer traditional batteries, and those that want a rechargeable option. There are people that prefer having the option to easily swap out batteries, as it makes it more likely that the controller will last far into the future. However, it’s possible that Xbox no longer thinks it’s worth catering to fans with that preference.

Between the recent leaks shared by eXtas1s and those leaked internal documents from 2023, it’s a pretty safe bet that haptic feedback is coming to Xbox platforms at some point in the future. How long that might take is anyone’s guess, but hopefully an official announcement comes sometime soon.

