Xbox Game Pass May 2018 Additions Revealed

Microsoft continues stacking the deck for May, just a few days after unveiling its freebie titles in its Games For Gold program. This time, it’s announced what new games will be joining the Xbox Game Pass subscription plan for the forthcoming month, and there’s a lot to look forward to.

Game Pass won’t just see some old favorites making a return, but it’ll also get two premiere releases on the day that they’re available at retail, adding a major advantage to the $9.99 monthly program.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So let’s run down some of the major titles that will be joining Xbox Game Pass, and get your gaming going just in time for summer!

The Big Titles

First up is State of Decay 2, Undead Labs’ highly anticipated sequel, which will debut on May 22, the same day that the game arrives for Xbox One and Windows 10. Per Microsoft, “State of Decay 2 is the ultimate zombie survival fantasy that asks – how will you survive? A true sequel to the hugely successful first game, you take on the zombie apocalypse as you build a community with unique survivor characters who have their own backstories and motivations and develop a base that makes each experience completely different.”

Next up is Laser League, a light-speed arcade multiplayer experience that arrives on May 10. Developed by Not a Hero creator Roll 7, the game will feature fast-paced action for all players to enjoy. “Jump into exhilarating 4v4 local matches or go online for 2v2 and 3v3 battles, face off in packed and vibrant international stadiums with intensely challenging laser maps to master, and party up with friends to find the perfect strategic blend of the six distinct player classes.”

Last but not least, last year’s soccer hit Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 will join the line-up, letting players rediscover a great sports favorite. “Experience the award-winning series and play as iconic teams like F.C. Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, put on a gameplay masterclass with the striking prowess of Luis Suárez, or make Emirates stadium rumble with Arsenal’s Aubameyang.” The game will be available on the service through August 31.

Other Great Classics To Enjoy, Like Overcooked

While the new games will offer a great deal of variety, some older favorites will be debuting as well. All these titles will debut on May 1.

First up is Overcooked, Team 17’s wildly addictive multiplayer cooking game. “Chop, dice, and fry your way to victory in a race to serve your hungry customers before they storm out, taking their precious tips with them! Choose from a variety of quirky chefs and take part in an epic journey, tackling an increasingly challenging gauntlet of kitchens that will push your skills of co-operation and co-ordination to the limits.”

Looking for something more strategic? Try The Escapists, where you attempt to escape the confines of prison. “You’re free to explore the prison, grabbing every chance to plan your escape between the mandatory roll calls and chores. Do favors for your inmates, build up your strength in the gym, or read books to increase your skills. Liberate items from your inmates to use for crafting weapons and tools (soap can do so much more than keep you clean). Whether you execute a stealthy breakout or go out all guns blazing, the goal is the same: escape!”

Rounding Out the Favorites — With Sonic!

Continuing our look at older titles that will be on the system, we lead into Deep Silver’s Homefront: The Revolution, where you attempt to liberate your city from the Korean People’s Army. “As Ethan Brady, you must master the art of guerrilla warfare — ambush, sabotage, infiltration, and deception — and fight a running battle through the war-ravaged suburbs of Philadelphia. Homefront: The Revolution boasts a vast single-player campaign and the Resistance Mode, a fully featured co-op experience that lets you and your friends form a Resistance Cell and take the fight to the KPA in thrilling PvE combat.”

Next up is the puzzle adventure game Unmechanical Extended. “Players can look forward to losing themselves in a world of flesh, rock, and steel, solving a whole host of puzzling challenges, helping our little robot who is trapped in an underground complex find his way to freedom.”

And last but certainly not least, there’s something for you old-schoolers — the Sega Genesis classic Sonic & Knuckles! “You have eight zones to explore and two adventures to conquer. And to enhance the excitement you can combine with Sonic 3 to blow out the experience—playing as Sonic, Knuckles, and even Tails to unlock the best secrets. Also, you can combine with Sonic 2 and all of Knuckles signature moves are now yours. Sometimes your enemy turns out to be your best friend!”

These, along with various other titles on the Game Pass service, should make it more than worth the $10 price of admission. Now get to gaming!

Xbox Game Pass is available now for Xbox One.