Here Are The Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass This Month

Last month, 10 games left Xbox Game Pass. Thankfully for Xbox One players, not many of said titles were very notable. This month however, there are some notable departures. For the month of May, six games are leaving Xbox Game Pass: Mega Man Legacy Collection, MotoGP 17, Comic Jumper, Ms. Splosion Man, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and Star Wars II: The Force Unleashed. As you can see, there’s actually only two Xbox One games leaving this month. The latter four are Xbox 360 games playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

Obviously, if you’re gamer who appreciates the classics, then Mega Man Legacy Collection is a tough one to lose. And if you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re losing not just one game this month, but two. But beyond these specific parameters, there’s nothing Xbox Game Pass players are going to considerably miss, especially when you consider what games are coming in their place.

At the moment of publishing, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Wargoove, and Surviving Mars have been added. Meanwhile, later this month Tacoma, Black Desert Online, The Surge, For the King, and LEGO Batman 3 will all be added. I’d say it’s a pretty fair trade for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that is essentially Netflix, but for games on Xbox One. For $10 a month, you are granted access to a vast library of games that Microsoft adds and removes to every month. The former is usually greater than the latter.

At the moment, Xbox Game Pass’ library is at a couple hundred, and is only growing. Further, every first-party Xbox game going forward launches on the service the day it releases.

To find out what games are leaving Xbox Game Pass any given month all you need to do is open up the Xbox Game Pass tab on the Xbox One dashboard, and then click on “Leaving Soon.” And that’s it.

