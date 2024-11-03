Xbox Insider Claims Helldivers 2 Port “Not Happening”

For months now, rumors about an Xbox version of Helldivers 2 have been circulating. Those rumors were amplified by Xbox insider Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker. During an April episode of the XboxEra podcast, Baker said that his sources were saying that “very early” talks were happening between PlayStation and Xbox about Helldivers 2. While PlayStation’s Jim Ryan had always been opposed to working with Xbox, Baker’s contention was that new SIE chairman Hiroki Totoki might have been more open to the possibility. However, it seems those discussions did not pan out. In an update on the podcast, Baker said “last I heard it’s not happening.”

The update from Baker has drawn a lot of jeers from PlayStation fans, but it’s possible Baker’s initial sources were correct. After all, Xbox boss Phil Spencer touched on the possibility himself earlier this year. Speaking to Game File in February, Spencer argued the case for a port of Helldivers 2, saying he’s “not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox.” Given those comments, it seems entirely possible that Spencer tried to make it happen. After all, Spencer has made great efforts in the past to get certain games on the Xbox platform, including titles like Final Fantasy XIV. It’s not inconceivable that Xbox reached out to PlayStation to see about getting Helldivers 2 on the platform, but discussions didn’t achieve their desired result.

Xbox has shown a willingness to bring its games over to PlayStation platforms, including titles like Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Grounded, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle arriving in 2025. However, PlayStation has largely avoided doing the same, even when it might make sense to grow the audience of an online game like Helldivers 2. PlayStation has made MLB: The Show available on Xbox, but that exception is due to Sony’s contractual obligations to the MLB; when other opportunities have arisen, PlayStation has avoided working with Xbox. Curiously, that hasn’t prevented similar deals with Nintendo. This month, PlayStation will be releasing LEGO Horizon Adventures on Nintendo Switch, but that game has not been announced for Xbox.

While some Xbox fans hoped that the bad blood between Xbox and PlayStation might have been resolved in the Hiroki Totoki era, it seems that might not be the case. At the end of the day, PlayStation clearly sees Xbox as its main rival. While Xbox is looking to expand the reach of its first-party games by bringing them to other platforms, there is no such desire on PlayStation’s part. Helldivers 2 has been a big hit on PS5 and PC, but fans on Xbox are going to have to find something else to play!

