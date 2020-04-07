Xbox Game Pass Reveals 5 New Games Coming Soon, Including New 2020 Release

Xbox Game Pass has revealed five new games “coming soon” to the subscription service on PC and Xbox One. Two of these fives games will be available on Xbox One, while four of them will be available on the PC version of the service (one title is available on both). Of these five games, two of them are slated to drop on April 9, while the other three are coming sometime this month at an unspecified date.

That said, what we don’t know is how long each game will be available in the Xbox Game Pass libraries. Could be forever, years, months, or even weeks. Unfortunately, Microsoft does not divulge this information.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that runs at $10 or $15, depending on what tier you subscribe to. As a subscriber, you get unlimited access to a vast, constantly evolving library of games, plus additional perks, such as exclusive discounts.

Below, you can read more about all five games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Journey to the Savage Planet

Pitch: “Welcome to the Pioneer Program! In this upbeat and colorful first-person adventure game you play as the newest recruit to Kindred Aerospace, which proudly touts its rating as the 4th Best Interstellar Exploration Company. Dropped onto an uncharted planet with little equipment and no real plan, you must explore, catalog alien flora and fauna and determine if this planet is fit for human habitation. Onward to adventure! Good luck – and mind the goo!”

Date: April 9

Platforms: Xbox One

Alvastia Chronicles

Pitch: “Set out on an adventure in a retro-styled world in this RPG with over 100 companions! Two siblings Alan and Elmia start their journey to avenge their parents’ deaths as they fight to stem the tide of monsters flooding into the world and restore peace to Alvastia. Engage in heated turn-based battles with up to 13 party members. Weapon upgrades, a battle arena, and quests are only the beginning of what this Kemoc RPG has to offer!”

Date: April 9

Platforms: PC and Xbox One

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Pitch: “The official companion game to Season 3 of the hit original series! Play through familiar events from the series while also uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets! This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist.”

Date: “Coming Soon”

Platforms: PC

Football Manager 2020

Pitch: “Every decision counts. With new features and polished game mechanics which reward long-term planning and progression like never before, empower managers to develop both your club’s culture and your youth team’s prospects, as well as your own unique managerial identity.”

Date: “Coming Soon”

Platforms: PC

Mistover

Pitch: “A ‘Mist-ical’ RPG with expeditions for finding the key to survival. Choose your next step wisely and keep in mind that your every move will change the future. Create your own ‘Corps’ and explore through various regions in the Pillar of Despair: forests, lakes, mountains, cities, cathedrals, castles, and much more.”

Date: “Coming Soon”

Platforms: PC