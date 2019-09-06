Xbox Game Pass Adds Two New Games, Including Big Exclusive Title

Yesterday, Xbox Game Pass added two new games, one being one of 2018’s best indies game and another being a package of two all-time classics. Fast-forward 24 hours, and now Microsoft has dropped another two games into the service’s vast library. More specifically, it has added new indie hit, Creature In The Well, and Xbox‘s biggest releasedthis year, Gears 5. That’s right, while Gears 5 is still five days away, Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One and PC can play the highly-anticipated cover-shooter early. In fact, not only can you play the game early, but the “Ultimate Edition” of the game early, which comes with extra in-game goodies. There’s a catch though, you have to be a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.

Meanwhile, for Creature In The Well, it’s usual business. All Xbox Game Pass owners can now download the game and start playing the challenging pinball meets hack-and-slash indie game right now.

We’ve wanted to tweet this for so long so just give us a minute to take it all in…. okay were good. ahem 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 𝗚𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝟱 𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗫𝗕𝗢𝗫 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗦 𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘 pic.twitter.com/EoNTtdVlD3 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 6, 2019

For those that don’t know anything about Creature In The Well, it’s pitched as a pinball, but with swords game, and it’s currently available on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. So far, reception to the title has mostly been positive, with it currently sitting at a 79 on Metacritic.

“Creature in the Well is a top-down, pinball-inspired, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler. As the last remaining BOT-C unit, venture deep into a desert mountain to restore power to an ancient facility, haunted by a desperate Creature. Uncover and upgrade powerful gear in order to free the city of Mirage from a deadly sandstorm.”

Meanwhile, obviously nobody needs an introduction to Gears 5. However, if you haven’t already, you can peep the game’s official launch trailer right here. At the moment of publishing, the game on Metacritic is hanging around the low to mid 80s, depending on the platform.

