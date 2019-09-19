Xbox Game Pass Adds Three New Games, Including Two Big 2019 Titles

Today, Xbox Game Pass is adding not one, not two, but three new games to its vast and growing library on Xbox One and PC. Included in this trio of games are two 2019 titles, one of which is among the best-selling games of the year, while the other is a favorite among many gamers who appreciate old-school platformers. More specifically, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and Jump Force have been added to Xbox Game Pass. And if that wasn’t enough for you, Microsoft has also thrown in Shadow Warrior 2. That said, unless you’re a subscriber to both Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC, you won’t be able to get every game.

For Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, it’s Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and Jump Force that have been added. Meanwhile, on the PC version of Xbox Game Pass, it’s Bloodstained and Shadow Warrior 2.

As always, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, there’s nothing you need to do other than download the games and get playing. Meanwhile, if you’re not a subscriber to the popular service, well, you can be, but it will cost you $10 a month. That said, $10 month gives you access to a library of roughly 200 games that’s constantly being updated, plus a variety of other perks, which you can read more about here.

using standard gif technology we are excited to inform you that there are good games out right now for console and pc download console games with the mobile app: https://t.co/bzTu8M3AnD pic.twitter.com/g04ISjKqTq — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 19, 2019

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night:

“Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is an exploration-focused, side-scroller action RPG packing all of the best features you’ve come to know and love from the Metroidvania genre into a single, content-packed game. Play as Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist’s curse which slowly crystallizes her body. In order to save herself, and indeed, all of humanity, she must battle her way through a demon-infested castle summoned by Gebel, her old friend whose body and mind has become more crystal than flesh.

Jump Force:

The most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire humankind

Shadow Warrior 2:

“Shadow Warrior 2 is the stunning evolution of Flying Wild Hog’s offbeat first-person shooter following the further misadventures of former corporate shogun Lo Wang. Now surviving as a reclusive mercenary on the edge of a corrupted world, the formidable warrior must again wield a devastating combination of guns, blades, magic and wit to strike down the demonic legions overwhelming the world. Battle alongside allies online in four-player co-op or go it alone in spectacular procedurally-generated landscapes to complete daring missions and collect powerful new weapons, armor, and arcane relics of legend.”

