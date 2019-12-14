Xbox Game Pass Adds 7 New Games, Including Tom Clancy’s The Division

Xbox Game Pass has added seven new games, four on Xbox One and four on PC. Now, I know what you’re thinking: that’s eight games. Correct, but one of them is available on both, so while it’s four new games on each platform, it’s only seven total. Of these seven, the most notable addition is probably Tom Clancy’s The Division (Xbox One). Meanwhile, the other six games are comprised of Ages of Wonder: Planetfall (PC), Pathologic 2 (Xbox One and PC), Overcooked 2 (Xbox One), Human Fall Flat (PC), PES 2020 (Xbox One), and Metro Last Light Redux (PC).

As always, all of these games are free to download and play as much as you want as long as you’re a Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member. Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn’t disclose how long the games will be around for though, so if you see something you want to play, best play it sooner rather than later otherwise you may wind up missing it.

Here are your nominees for the “Available Today” category (spoiler: they all won) pic.twitter.com/r5TBz9dEBj — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 12, 2019

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service for Xbox One and PC that costs $10 a month. As a subscriber, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that’s constantly evolving with regular additions and subtractions. In addition to this, you also get exclusive discounts, early access to certain games, and most importantly you get day one access to every Xbox Game Studios project, which includes, Halo, Gears of War, and all of Xbox’s biggest series.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on Xbox Game Pass, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the service by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be trying any of these games out? If not, what have you been playing via Xbox Game Pass?