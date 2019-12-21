Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 New Games, Including One of the Best of the Decade

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC has added not one, but five new games to the growing libraries of the subscription service. More specifically, Microsoft recently added the following fives games to Xbox Game Pass: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pillars of Eternity, Life is Strange Episode 5, Phoenix Point, and Infintifactory. The former three are now available on the Xbox One version of Game Pass, while the latter two are available on the PC version. As you may know, Phoenix Point — the newest game from the creator of XCOM — hit just this month. Meanwhile, the biggest addition is obviously The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, not only because it’s one of the best games of all-time, but because The Witcher just released on Netflix, so it’s the perfect time to dive into the fantasy open-world RPG.

As always, Microsoft doesn’t divulge how long these games will be made available in Xbox Game Pass. In other words, if you want to play any of them, it’s best to do it sooner rather than later, because they could be gone in a few months.

We made this list, we checked it twice, then we addded the games. no need for us to come to town pic.twitter.com/ZiYGuZW2Kz — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 19, 2019

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that charges $10 a month. As a subscriber, you get unlimited access to a large library of games that you can play whenever you want. Microsoft keeps the library fresh with weekly additions and subtractions, though the former is usually more notable than the games leaving each week. In addition to this, you also get exclusive discounts, the ability to play certain games early, and best yet you can play every Xbox Game Studios’ title at release, as each is dumped into Xbox Game Pass the moment they hit.

