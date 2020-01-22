Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Four More Games Soon

Four more games are coming to the Xbox Game Pass service this month, Microsoft announced on Wednesday. Those four games are A Plague Tale: Innocence, Indivisible, Sea Salt, and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour with the first two getting added on January 23rd and the remaining games becoming a part of Xbox Game Pass on January 30th. All of them will be added to the console version of the subscription service, but only two will be playable on the PC.

Microsoft teased the release of A Plague Tale on Xbox Game Pass PC earlier in the week as part of its promotion where subscribers get three months of the service for just a dollar. Wednesday’s announcement expanded on the “coming soon” part from the original tease and gave dates for when each of the games would arrive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Plague Tale headlines the selection of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass as one game typically does each time new ones are added. Developed by Asobo Studio and published by Focus Home Interactive, it’s part of the ID@Xbox series and is coming to both the Xbox One and PC platforms.

The games have entered the “Coming Soon” phase. it’s only a matter of time before they reach their final form, “Available Today” details: https://t.co/6AdR0YlwH9 pic.twitter.com/jsK6Qzzxiv — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 22, 2020

“Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, guide the young Amicia and her little brother Hugo through a brutal, unforgiving world as they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds,” a preview of the game read. “Developed by Asobo Studio, experience this acclaimed action adventure game as you journey through some of the darkest hours of history.”

Our own review of the game praised its remarkable story and the weight carried by the interactions between Amicia and Hugo. It also mixes stealth and survival mechanics well through fair stealth systems and customizations that don’t feel superfluous just for the sake of having RPG elements. You can read our full review of the game here.

But A Plague Tale is far from the only game joining Xbox Game Pass now that three more are coming as well. From fishing to fantasy, the other three games round out a diverse list of titles that’ll all be available through Xbox Game Pass before the end of the month.