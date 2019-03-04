Report: Xbox Game Pass Not Happening On Nintendo Switch Anytime Soon

According to a new report, Xbox Game Pass isn’t coming to the Nintendo Switch, at least not anytime soon.

The report comes way of journalist Brad Sams — who has made a name for himself reporting on Microsoft and Xbox, and of course for having a scoop or two here and there.

According to Sams, who cites multiple sources, Xbox Game Pass on Nintendo Switch is currently not happening. However, he does note that this could change, as Microsoft ultimately wants Xbox Game Pass on everything, but at the moment, he doesn’t believe there is anything in the works.

Of course this conflicts with previous reports from outlets, such as GameInformer, who have claimed that Xbox Game Pass is coming to the Switch this year.

Now, who you should believe, I don’t know. Sams has a track-record for reliable scoops and insider information, but there’s multiple outlets claiming Xbox Game Pass is Nintendo Switch bound. So, for the time being, I wouldn’t put too many eggs into the basket of either claim.

As you may know, in addition to reports of Xbox Game Pass coming to Switch, there’s also been plenty of rumblings of first-party Microsoft games coming to the system as well, including some of Xbox’s biggest IP, like Halo.

Usually, I lean towards where there is smoke, there’s fire, but there’s so many conflicting reports at this point that it’s hard to take any at face value. Of course, even if Xbox Game Pass isn’t coming to Nintendo Switch right now, that could, and probably will, change in the future. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said about a hundred times at this point that he wants to bring the subscription service everywhere he can.

Unfortunately, at this point, all we can do is play the waiting game. If Xbox Game Pass is coming to Nintendo Switch, it seems like an announcement you’d save for E3 2019. So, hopefully, we will hear more this June.

