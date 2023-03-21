PlayStation RPG Comes to Xbox Consoles and Game Pass After 5 Year Wait

A former PS4 console exclusive and RPG has finally come to Xbox consoles five years after its intital release, and if you're and Xbox Game Pass subscriber you can access it at no extra charge as it's been added to the Game Pass library as of this morning. As for the game in question, it debuted back on March 23, 2018 -- at the time only via PS4 and PC -- from developer Level-5 and publisher Bandai Namco. If you haven't connected the dots yet, it's Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, the sequel to 2013's Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.

When the game released back in 2018, it debuted with an 84 on Metacritic. Whether this critical success was matched with commerical succes, we don't know. The last sale figures we got were in May 2018, when Bandai Namco revealed it had sold 900,000 copies. It's safe to assume it's crossed over a million since then, especially because it came to Nintendo Switch in 2021. As for the new Xbox release, there is both an Xbox One version and an Xbox Series X|S version available.

"Welcome to the beautiful world of Ni no Kuni! After being overthrown in a coup, the young king Evan sets out on an extraordinary quest to found a new kingdom, unite his world and protect its inhabitants from the dark forces that threaten them," reads an official blurb about the game from Bandai Namco. "Join him on an unforgettable adventure which blurs the line between animated feature film and video game. Developed by LEVEL-5, Ni no Kuni II features enchanting character designs from the legendary artist Yoshiyuki Momose and a stirring soundtrack composed by the world-famous Joe Hisaishi."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available -- priced at $10 and $15 a month, respectively -- via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC. Today's new addition is available across all versions. For more coverage on Xbox Game Pass and all things Xbox in general, click here.