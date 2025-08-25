Xbox Game Pass Users Praise Dark Souls-Like Game, But Warn It’s Brutally Hard

Xbox Game Pass subscribers after a challenge will want to look no further than one 2024 game currently available via the subscription service. That said, while the Dark Souls-like game has been earning praise from Xbox Game Pass subscribers, the same subscribers have also been warning that the game is very hard, and perhaps one of the harder games in the Soulslike genre. And this, in particular, is surprising considering the game’s cartoony and colorful presentation.

The Xbox Game Pass game in question is Another Crab’s Treasure, which was added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC back on April 25, 2024, its release date. In other words, it was a day one Xbox Game Pass game, and it has remained available via the subscription service since. It appears some subscribers are only now getting to the 2024 release though.

“Loved This Game”

One of the top, recent posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page is a post dedicated to, and praising, the Soulslike game. And at the time of its publishing, it shot to the top of the Reddit page, suggesting there is something to the praise and recommendation. Meanwhile, many of the comments echo the sentiment.

“Loved this game,” reads one of the comments. Another adds: “Great game and needs a sequel — STAT,” adds a second comment.

The comments also reveal that, in particular, players really enjoyed the parrying system in the game, in addition to the accessibility features. However, they also warn the underwater adventure is much harder than it looks.

“This game starts as bright and fun and butterflies and all, and it ends up as an ocean nightmare,” reads a third comment. “It took me less effort to beat Wuchang: Fallen Feathers than this.”

More About the XGP Game

Another Crab’s Treasure is the sophomore effort from developer Aggro Crab, who previously put out Going Under in 2020. Upon release, it garnered a 78 on Metacritic, which is a solid score, but selling the game short according to its various user reviews. For example, on Steam it has the highest rating a game can achieve, “Overwhelmingly Positive,” which is the result of a 95% approval rating across 8,575 user reviews.

What makes Another Crab’s Treasure stick out on Xbox Game Pass, is most games in the Soulslike genre have the complete opposite presentation and tone as Another Crab’s Treasure, which looks and sounds like a kids game, but is very difficult and deep. This is certainly one of the reasons why Xbox Game Pass subscribers have gravitated toward it, and continue to gravitate towards it.

How long Another Crab’s Treasure will be on Xbox Game Pass, we do not know, but it is possible it won’t be too much longer because it has been included for well over a year. That said, if this doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is you have lots of other options as an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. To this end, just last week Xbox Game Pass got four day one games and one of the best PS2 games of all time.