Major Xbox Game Pass Game Leaving at the Worst Time Possible

A major Xbox Game Pass game is leaving, and it’s leaving at the worst time possible. Making the matter worse is the fact the Xbox Game Pass game in question hasn’t even been available for very long. It was just added to the Microsoft subscription service back in April, and yet it is about to depart the subscription service on August 31, only giving subscribers four months with the game, which can take up to 80 hours to complete. This is obviously not a ton of time with such a lengthy and content-packed game.

The Xbox Game Pass game leaving on August 31 is the Ultimate Edition of Borderlands 3, which includes not just the base game, but all of the DLC as well. Borderlands 3 is obviously one of the bigger and more popular games currently available via Xbox Game Pass. In isolation, this is a notable departure, but you factor in how quickly it has been removed after being added, it becomes worse. And then when you consider its removal comes weeks before the release of Borderlands 4, it gets even more worse.

Borderlands 4 Imminent

Borderlands 4 is set to release on September 23, next month. And while it will be free for some, it won’t be included with Xbox Game Pass when it does release. You’d think though to drive Xbox and PC users towards Borderlands 4, Gearbox would keep Borderlands 3 available in Xbox Game Pass at least up until the release of the game. However, perhaps the estimate from Gearbox Software is that the release of Borderlands 4 will spike sales of Borderlands 3, so it doesn’t want it to be free for millions when this happens.

No More Borderlands Games

With Borderlands 3 set to leave Xbox Game Pass, there will not be a single Borderlands game available via Xbox Game Pass. Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and every other spin-off Borderlands game, the entire series, is soon going to be missing from Xbox Game Pass. This again seems like a missed opportunity from Gearbox to bring new players in who may not be able to afford dropping $70 on Borderlands 4, but are drawn into the series with Xbox Game Pass, and then hooked for a future purchase of Borderlands 4 when it gets cheaper.

