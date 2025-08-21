Xbox Game Pass Has 4 New Day One Games

Xbox Game Pass has not one, not two, not three, but four new day one games between Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, the two tiers of the Microsoft subscription service that qualify for day one games. That said, while a new Ubisoft release is included, those who prefer big budget AAA games won’t find any of these four new Xbox Game Pass games of interest, as they are all smaller releases. However, there are far more than just these four games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

How long any of the four Xbox Game Pass games below will be available via the Microsoft subscription service, we do not know. Per usual, Microsoft does not disclose this information. However, as long as each is available via any tier of the subscription service, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy an exclusive 20 percent discount at purchase.

The Rogue Prince of Persia

A side-scrolling action game from French developer Evil Empire and publisher Ubisoft, The Rogue Prince of Persia is the one new day one game that has a Metacritic score, which is a respectable 83. This matches up, loosely, with its 88% approval rating on Steam. And considering this is a debut release from Evil Empire, this is an impressive return. Further, not only is this noteworthy because it is a day one Xbox Game Pass game, but it was a shadow drop across the board.

Platforms: PC and Console

Herdling

Herdling is a new adventure game from the developer Okomotive, a Switzerland-based studio behind 2018’s Far: Lone Sails and its 2022 sequel, Far: Changing Tides. The junior effort from the studio is just releasing today, so its Metacritic score is currently TBA, and it doesn’t have any user reviews yet either.

Platforms: PC and Console

Void/Breaker

Void/Breaker is a roguelite first-person shooter from solo developer Stubby Games and publisher Playstack, the former who returns after their 2022 debut The Entropy Centre. Like Herdling, it doesn’t have a Metacritic score yet, but it is earning positive user reviews like its predecessor. To this end, it currently has an 89 percent approval rating on Steam.

Platforms: PC

Blacksmith Master

Blacksmith Master is the only game on this list that isn’t out yet, not fully at least. The medieval smithy sim debuted in Steam early access earlier this year, and has now come to the Microsoft Store via Xbox Game Preview. Developed by Untitled Studio and published by Hooded Horse, it currently is without a Metacritic rating, but has an 84% approval rating on Steam, where it has been available the longest. Like Void/Breaker, this is a sophomore effort from Untitled Studio, who previously put out Tavern Master in 2021.

Platforms: PC

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out any of these new games, courtesy of Xbox Game Pass? Meanwhile, if none of these games tickle your fancy, Xbox Game Pass was recently updated with one of the top 10 best games of this year.