Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best PS2 Games

To balance out all the games leaving, this week Xbox Game Pass was updated with four new day one games, plus one of the best RPGs of all time that brings with it some sweet PS2 nostalgia. That said, it was a very late PS2 game, a 2008 release, which means it came out two years after the PS3 was released onto the market. Suffice to say, many missed the release back in the day, but over time this has been remedied as the game has been brought to modern platforms, including modern Xbox platforms.

The game in question is Persona 4 or more specifically, Persona 4 Golden, an enhanced version of the game, which came to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in 2023. Now, Persona 4 Golden was previously available with Xbox Game Pass, back when it released on Xbox Series X and Xbox One. However, at the start of 2024 it was removed from the subscription service, and it hasn’t been back since, or at least hadn’t been back until now.

One of the Best RPGs of All Time

As evident by its 93 on Metacritic, Persona 4 is not just one of the best RPGs of all time, but one of the best games, across any genre, of its console generation. Whether it is the best Persona game of all time though is often an intense debate, as some prefer Persona 5 in this argument. For those that don’t know, despite its name, it is actually chronologically the fifth installment in the series, which itself is part of the Megami Tensei series. Like other games in the series it combines RPG mechanics, a life sim gameplay loop, and turn-based combat all into one of the more unique experiences within the genre.

Upcoming Remake

It is worth noting that there is a remake of Persona 4 in the works at Atlus right now. This remake does not have a release date, but Atlus is expecting to release it, Persona 4 Revival, sometime between April 1, 2026 and March 31, 2027. Those that can hold off playing Persona 4 until then will be rewarded with a modern and prettier version of the RPG classic, which will be available at Xbox Game Pass at launch, just like Persona 4 Golden was in 2023. That said, the original holds up very well for all those that can’t wait this long.