Xbox Game Pass Pricing, First Games Revealed for PC

We’ve known that Xbox Game Pass is coming to the PC platform, and thanks to Microsoft’s latest details, we now know how much it’ll cost and what games players will be able to start with if they opt into the subscription. A page has now gone up on Microsoft’s site that shares new details about the service and what it’ll bring to PC users. It costs $4.99 a month, according to the page, but if you lock in your subscription now, you can try it for just $1, a reoccurring deal that Xbox One users will already be familiar with.

With Xbox Game Pass on the PC, you’ll be able to play the service’s catalog of games on Windows 10 PCs. The service is currently listed as a beta version of the full Xbox Game Pass, so it looks like PC players won’t have access to Microsoft’s entire catalog of Xbox Game Pass games. It’s quite an extensive collection, but to start with, you’ll have access to the games below, some of which are “coming soon.”

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Gears 5

Forza Horizon 4

Hello Neighbor

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Sea of Thieves Anniversary Edition

State of Decay 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

We Happy Few

Ark: Survival Evolved

If you’ve already been subscribed to the Xbox One version of Xbox Game Pass, you’ll already know the pitch for the subscription. By staying subscribed, you gain access to the expanding catalog of games and also get discounts on some purchases you make like if you were buying DLC for one of these games. The games available vary from time to time though, so just because something is or isn’t in the library doesn’t mean that can’t change.

Aside from just bringing Xbox Game Pass to the PC platform, we also know that Microsoft is planning on making some announcements that pertain to the service during E3. The Xbox Game Pass Twitter account frequently teases what’s to come, and it gave some more hints not long ago that something would be happening during the conference. What that is isn’t exactly clear since the account is usually pretty good with its teasers, but with Microsoft’s big event scheduled to take place today, it won’t be long before we know more about the Xbox Game Pass plans for the Xbox One and beyond. Perhaps we’ll finally get a release date for the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate product.

