Xbox Game Pass Adds Rainbow Six Siege

After teasing as much over the weekend, Xbox has officially announced that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege -- often referred to as simply Rainbow Six Siege or even Siege -- is coming to Xbox Game Pass. The popular video game will be added to Xbox Game Pass for console and cloud gaming on Android via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Thursday, October 22nd.

"Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal," the official announcement reads in part. "Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. Creativity and competition are at the heart of this game."

This week, @XboxGamePass members can join the fast-paced, highly competitive, and ever-evolving multiplayer experience in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Details here: https://t.co/xp3iowKh8K — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) October 19, 2020

As noted above, the official announcement comes on the heels of the amusing tease this past weekend. Given the visual that was shared at the time of a castle under siege with a giant rainbow above it, there was basically no question as to what video game was being referenced despite the opaque messaging. Rainbow Six Siege is just the latest title to be added to Xbox Game Pass, which was recently revealed to have over 15 million subscribers.

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as does the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is set to join the service later this week on October 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

