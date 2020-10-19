Xbox Game Pass Teases Big New Game

✖

The official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account has sent out a teaser image for a new game coming to the service. The image features a rainbow over a castle with six towers, which seems to be a pretty clear indication that Rainbow Six Siege will be coming to the service at some point in the near future. Until Microsoft and Ubisoft make an official announcement, it's unknown whether or not the game will be added to both the console and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass, but Rainbow Six Siege's inclusion should be another exciting addition for the service! The image can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Released in 2015, Rainbow Six Siege has seen a steady stream of content over the last five years. The title will see a next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series X, adding 4K resolution and up to 120 fps. The upgrade will be free, but only to those who purchase within the same family of systems. For those that might be leaving PlayStation for Xbox, or for those that just haven't picked up the game yet, there could be a lot of appeal for Rainbow Six Siege to be added as part of the Game Pass library.

Last month, it was revealed that Xbox Game Pass has more than 15 million subscribers. The upcoming release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S could dramatically increase that number, however. As part of the Xbox All Access package, subscribers can get an Xbox Series X with two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $34.99 per month, or an Xbox Series S with two years of Game Pass Ultimate for $24.99 per month. Game Pass will include Xbox Game Studios titles on release day, so the deal should prove to be quite attractive to those planning on buying a new console!

It's unknown at this time when Rainbow Six Siege will be added to Game Pass, but since the official Game Pass Twitter account is building hype for its addition, it should come very soon. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of Rainbow Six Siege right here.

Would you like to see Rainbow Six Siege added to Game Pass? Are you planning on subscribing to the service? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!