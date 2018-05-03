Is Xbox Game Pass About to Hike Up the Price?

The Xbox Game Pass is a sweet deal. It lets players play first-party titles on day one for free, plus provides an ever growing library for Xbox fans to choose from at no additional cost. Much like any subscription service like Hulu, Netflix, or Gamefly, one monthly fee covers a variety of ‘free’ access. That access continues to get bigger and bigger but unfortunately for some, so is that subscription fee.

According to recent reports, there are several regions in Europe that will be seeing a price increase for these services and according to one Reddit user and their screenshot, this will be occurring on June 1st:

Considering that Poland recently went up in price from 29 PLN (8 USD) to 40 PLN, and several other countries experiencing a small hike, it doesn’t seem like too much of a surprise that others are receiving a notification for upcoming changes. From the pattern seen in the comment section, it could be possible that only those countries under the 10 Euro threshold will be affected.

Microsoft has not released an official statement, though their weekly wrap-up segments might provide a little more insight. As for current Game Pass owners, don’t forget that there are two new titles being added to the list this month, including the highly anticipated State of Decay 2:

State of Decay 2

“State of Decay 2 is the ultimate zombie survival fantasy that asks – how will you survive? A true sequel to the successful first game, take on the zombie apocalypse as you build a community with unique survivor characters who have their own backstories and motivations and develop a base that makes each experience completely different. State of Decay 2 features one of the most requested features from the community: cross-platform co-op multiplayer, where you and up to three of your friends can survive together on Xbox One or PC. State of Decay 2 is available for Xbox Game Pass members May 22.”

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

“It’s time to take to the pitch and feel the match-day electricity as Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 comes to Xbox Game Pass from May 1 through August 31. Experience the award-winning series and play as iconic teams like F.C. Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, put on a gameplay masterclass with the striking prowess of Luis Suárez, or make Emirates stadium rumble with Arsenal’s Aubameyang. The authenticity of the beautiful game is presented with true-to-life visuals and animations of players like Philippe Coutinho, Marco Reus, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. Team up with friends in online 3v3 co-op matches to become the next great e-sports team. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 is where legends are made.”