Xbox Game Pass Seemingly Getting 2 Baldur's Gate Games

Baldur's Gate 3 is set to release on PC on August 3, with a PlayStation 5 version coming out on September 6. Unfortunately for Xbox fans, the developers at Larian Studios haven't revealed a release date for the Xbox Series X/S version of BG3, though they have said they have been working on it. That said, there does seem to be some good news for Xbox fans though, as a recent leak seems to confirm that both Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future.

The leak comes via IdleSloth84 on Twitter, who posted several images of players getting notifications for both of the first two Baldur's Gate games coming to Game Pass. Now, just like with any leak like this one, you should definitely take it with a grain of salt. While it wouldn't be that surprising to see the two games pop up relatively soon, especially via Game Pass on PC, nothing is for sure until Microsoft announces it. That said, Idle Sloth does have a pretty solid track record when it comes to Xbox info, so this seems likely to happen.

(FYI) Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II are coming soon to #XboxGamePass via Game Pass app



Thanks for the heads up @hectorbauto 👏

What will be interesting is if the two games come to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One as well as PC. Both games got enhanced editions about a decade ago and those eventually came to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Thus, much of the work has likely already been done, making this a relatively easy deal to get over the finish line. Plus, if Larian decides to make an official announcement about Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox, this would be an excellent thing to reveal alongside that.

Either way, we're only a few short hours from Baldur's Gate 3 launching on PC. The PS5 release will follow soon after, and hopefully, the Xbox version will also come out quickly after that. Until then, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have plenty of other games to play, including games like A Short Hike, Broforce Forever, and Limbo joining the service over the next few weeks.