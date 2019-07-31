Xbox Game Pass Adding Six Titles in August

Those who play on Xbox One are likely already aware of the great deal that the Xbox Game Pass offers. Coming in at just $9.99 a month, the service grants subscribers access to a library of over 100 titles to play at their leisure. In addition to this, first-party games launch on the service the very same day they are released. Recently, Microsoft brought the subscription service to PC so players on that platform could get in on the action. That said, we now know the six titles that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in August.

August 1st will see the arrival of two titles on the service: Ashes Cricket and Pandemic. Both will be available through Xbox Game Pass for console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Arriving on the same day will be Downwell for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. After that, Jackbox Party Pack 2 will be on console and Ultimate and Space Hulk Tactics will come to PC and Ultimate on August 8th. On the 14th of August, Slay the Spire will be available across all Xbox Game Pass versions. Here’s a bit more on each of the titles:

Ashes Cricket

“Ashes Cricket brings all the fast-paced action, big hits, and skill that you see in the greatest cricket competition in the world, in both a more realistic and authentic way than ever before.”

Pandemic

“As members of an elite disease control team, you’re the only thing standing in the way of the four deadly diseases spreading across the world. Travel the globe protecting cities, contain infections from spreading, and discover the cure for each disease. The fate of humanity is in your hands!”

Downwell

“Venture down into a darkness filled with nasty creatures (and mysterious secrets) to collect spectacular red gems scattered about the rocks in search of untold treasures. Armed only with your Gunboots for protection, battle well-dwelling monsters and uncover hidden caves filled with riches and relics.”

Jackbox Party Pack 2

“The sequel to the party game phenomenon The Jackbox Party Pack, featuring five fresh, rib-tickling party games supporting up to eight players. It’s a game-night riot in a box… without the box!”

Space Hulk Tactics

“A faithful adaptation of the board game “Space Hulk” bringing a unique twist to the cult classic formula. Engage in bloody battles through an immense Space Hulk — a twisted mass of asteroids, wrecked star ships, and debris – as either a squad of Terminator Space Marines or the deadly alien Genestealers.”

Slay the Spire

“Fusing card games and roguelikes together in an original single-player, deckbuilder adventure. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, and discover relics of immense power to slay the spire!”

There will also be a new set of Xbox Game Pass Quests that players can complete in order to earn Microsoft Rewards points. You can read up more about those on the Xbox website right here.