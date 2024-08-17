Xbox Game Pass Users Are Loving New Game That Is a Cross Between Zelda and Persona

Both The Legend of Zelda and the Persona series are both immensely popular. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC and either of these series interest you, then you should check out a recent Xbox Game Pass addition as of last month. This is according to the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page at least. According to multiple Xbox Game Pass subscribers, if you like Persona or The Legend of Zelda, you may like Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Released back on July 18, Dungeons of Hinterberg from developer Microbird and publisher Curve Games debuted in Xbox Game Pass. That said, it seems some subscribers are only now getting around to checking it out. To this end, subscribers — or at least the subscribers on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page — are enjoying it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the top posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page is a post gushing about the game. Aptly titled “Dungeons of Hinterberg is a great game,” the post compares the game to the aforementioned series and suggests it’s one of the best games of the year.

“Do not pass this one up,” reads the post. “Right now it’s my favorite game of the year and that’s against Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erd Tree. Can check out the trailer but it’s a cross between Persona and Zelda. 25 magical dungeons appeared in the mountain town of Hinterberg and a tourist industry sprang up around it. You play Luisa on holiday and trying to finish the dungeons. But not everything is as it seems. I’m halfway through the game and loving every minute of it. The difficulty ramps well, combat is simple but fun, and the puzzles are great.”

Of course, one isolated take of the game, even glowing, isn’t that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post suggests it’s not an uncommon take. Further, the comments reinforce the claims being made.

“I’ve been playing this. It’s VERY good,” reads one of the top comments. “I’m shocked I haven’t heard others talking about it. Definitely a lot of Zelda influence. The game seems very simple at first, but actually had quite a bit of depth. My favorite game to drop on Game Pass in quite some time.

“Beat the game after putting over 50 hours into it and loved it, will probably go down as most underrated game of the year,” adds another popular comment.”

If any of these takes have piqued your interest in Dungeons of Hinterberg, you should check it out sooner rather than later. While we don’t know how long it will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we do know it’s not a permanent addition. That said, as long as it is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase the game outright with a 20 percent discount. If you do check it out, be prepared to dump around 12 to 22 hours, depending on how much side content you do and don’t engage with and whether or not you are a completionist.