Xbox Game Pass Getting Three More Games In December

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass program for Xbox One continues to expand at a rapid pace. Along with the 200 games that are already available on the service, as well as the ones that were announced earlier this month during its X018 showcase, the company has revealed even more games coming to the on-demand service next month.

The company revealed that a pair of indie favorites are set to join the service in the coming days, along with a newly introduced Rebellion game that is likely to bring co-op-oriented adventurers together in droves. Let’s look at each of the games coming to the service:

The Gardens Between

First up is this indie hit, which arrived just a little while ago. This unique puzzle game allows you to fall into a series of vibrant, dreamlike island gardens with best friends Arina and Frendt. Manipulate time to solve puzzles in this mysterious realm where cause and effect are malleable. Here’s the official description:

Best friends Arina and Frendt fall into a series of vibrant, dreamlike island gardens peppered with everyday objects from their childhood. Together they embark on an emotional journey that examines the significance of their friendship: the memories they’ve built, what must be let go, and what should never be left behind. Lost in a mysterious realm where cause and effect are malleable, the friends find that time flows in all directions. Manipulate time to solve puzzles and reach the apex of each isle. Follow the duo as they unpack and explore their significant moments spent together, lighting up constellations and illuminating threads of a bittersweet narrative.

Mutant Year Zero

Next up is this strategic action game, which is coming out day and date with its regular release for Game Pass. Here’s the official description:

From a team including former designers of HITMAN and PAYDAY comes Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, a tactical adventure game that combines the turn-based combat of XCOM with a real-time stealth and exploration of a post-human world reclaimed by nature… and Mutants. Of course the world ends. It was just a question of time. Extreme climate change, global economic crisis, a lethal pandemic, and increasing tension between old and new superpowers. For the first time since 1945 nuclear weapons were used in armed conflict. Mushroom clouds rose from east to west before the dust settled. Now it’s over and the Earth is still. Nature has invaded ruined cities. Wind sweeps through empty streets, turned into graveyards. The humans are all gone. Scavenging through the remains of civilization are the Mutants, deformed humanoids and animals alike, searching for salvation or just something to eat. To survive, you and your companions must venture out to explore the Zone. Maybe one day you will find the Eden of legends, the ancients’ haven in the middle of hell. That’s where truth awaits, the stories say. Maybe you will find your answers there.

Strange Brigade

Last but certainly not least, this multiplayer favorite is coming to the service next week. Here’s the official description:

Seteki the Witch Queen has risen once again, and only one troop of daring heroes can stand against her fearsome army of mummified monstrosities: The Strange Brigade! Explore remarkable ruins, solve perilous puzzles and uncover tantalising treasure while blasting your way through an array of undead enemies in thrilling third-person action that’s certain to bring out your inner adventurer!

The Xbox Game Pass service goes for $9.99 a month and is available now for Xbox One and Xbox One X!