Xbox Game Pass Twitter Account Teases Yakuza Spin-Off Judgment

It looks like the Yakuza spin-off game Judgment is coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future if the latest teases from the service’s Twitter account are being interpreted correctly. The Twitter account posted a lengthy list of characters who star in different Xbox Game Pass games before posting the solution to the puzzle immediately afterwards which revealed that the protagonist of Judgment, Takayuki Yagami, was among the list of characters.

The list of 280 different characters spread throughout Xbox Game Pass games can be seen below with the list encompassing everything from Halo games to Resident Evil 7 to Rainbow Six Siege. In the second column beneath some names from different Bethesda games and above the Resident Evil characters, we see some of the most recognizable names from the Yakuza games. Included within that list is Takayuki Yagami, the Judgment star who’s indeed part of the Yakuza universe but isn’t yet on Xbox Game Pass.

280 characters in a tweet pic.twitter.com/uLiT9djj1v — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 21, 2021

In case that list of names all started to run together after looking at it for too long and you weren’t able to decipher what the tease was, the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account followed up with tweet with another one not long afterwards to cross out Yagami’s name.

Made a slight error in the original but it's ok we fixed it with some help from our friends at @GroundedTheGame (great handwriting btw) pic.twitter.com/lRKtLdrQIB — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 21, 2021

Judgment being added to Xbox Game Pass makes sense seeing how other Yakuza games are already part of the collection there. It also makes sense that Judgment would be added to give players a chance to familiarize themselves with Yagami before he returns later this year in the game’s sequel, Lost Judgment. The new Yakuza spin-off game that will officially turn Judgment into its own series is scheduled to release on September 24th and will once again star Yagami. It’ll be playable on the Xbox Series X|S consoles, but not on the Xbox One.

For those who’ve gotten accustomed to the older Yakuza games which were more action-oriented as opposed to Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s turn-based combat, you’ll want to keep an eye on Judgment and the new sequel. That’s because future Yakuza games will be turn-based while Lost Judgment will not and will instead be fast-paced like Judgment.

A date for Judgment’s Xbox Game Pass arrival wasn’t given, but we shouldn’t have to wait long for the new addition to be confirmed and released now that it’s begin teased.