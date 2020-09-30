All 5 Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving Today
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, PC, and Android are losing not, not two, not three, not four, but five games today across all versions. Fortunately, for all Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, only one of the games is super notable, and there's a good reason it's leaving. More specifically, today Rocket League is leaving Xbox Game Pass, but it makes sense because the game recently went free-to-play.
That said, as always, if any of the games below tickle your fancy, be sure to check them out while you still can. And if you like what you play, be sure to buy the game outright before it leaves Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to cash in on its 20 percent discount for being on the subscription service.
As for when any of these games will return, who knows. This type of information isn't provided. While it's not impossible for a game to leave and come back, it's certainly not common. So, again, be sure to give these games a test run for "free" while you still can.
Below, you can read more about all four games, as well as check out trailers for each:
Rocket League
About: Download and compete in the high-octane hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem! Unlock items in Rocket Pass, climb the Competitive Ranks, compete in Competitive Tournaments, complete Challenges, enjoy cross-platform progression and more! The field is waiting. Take your shot!prevnext
Yooka-Laylee
About: Yooka-Laylee is an all-new open-world platformer from genre veterans Playtonic! Explore huge, beautiful worlds, meet an unforgettable cast of characters and horde a vault-load of collectibles as buddy-duo Yooka and Laylee embark on an epic adventure to thwart corporate creep Capital B!prevnext
Bad North
About: Bad North is a charming but brutal real-time tactics roguelite. Defend your idyllic island kingdom against a horde of Viking invaders, as you lead the desperate exodus of your people. Command your loyal subjects to take full tactical advantage of the unique shape of each island.prevnext
Dirt Rally 2.0
About: DiRT Rally 2.0 dares you to carve your way through a selection of iconic rally locations from across the globe, in the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made, knowing that the smallest mistake could end your stage.prevnext
Westerado: Double Barreled
About: Westerado: Double Barreled. When your family is murdered by a mysterious desperado, you set out into the world to take revenge. Take control of your own fate and that of others, all using your trusty shooting iron.prev