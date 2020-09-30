All 5 Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, PC, and Android are losing not, not two, not three, not four, but five games today across all versions. Fortunately, for all Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, only one of the games is super notable, and there's a good reason it's leaving. More specifically, today Rocket League is leaving Xbox Game Pass, but it makes sense because the game recently went free-to-play.

That said, as always, if any of the games below tickle your fancy, be sure to check them out while you still can. And if you like what you play, be sure to buy the game outright before it leaves Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to cash in on its 20 percent discount for being on the subscription service.

As for when any of these games will return, who knows. This type of information isn't provided. While it's not impossible for a game to leave and come back, it's certainly not common. So, again, be sure to give these games a test run for "free" while you still can.

Below, you can read more about all four games, as well as check out trailers for each: