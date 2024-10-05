Xbox Game Pass Now Has Free Horror Movies for Halloween

Xbox is getting into the Halloween spirit early with Xbox Game Pass subscribers gifted an atypical couple of perks this week. While new Xbox Game Pass games dropped into the subscription's catalog just like they do every couple of weeks, this most recent Xbox Game Pass update also included two movies perfect for the season that you can claim and own so long as you've got an active subscription. Those two movies are The Devil's Rejects and the original Saw movie, and though they're yours to keep, you've only got until Halloween itself to claim them.

Like most of the extras Xbox Game Pass subscribers get beyond the usual drops of new games, these two horror movies require the more premium Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription if you want them. They're part of of Microsoft's larger "Shocktober" event where a ton of horror movies are up to 50% off for the Halloween season, so The Devil's Rejects and Saw are two freebies for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers as well as a way of letting you know Shocktober is a thing in case there are more recent horror movies like Saw: The Final Chapter, Terrifier 2, or Smile that you want to add to your collections.

The Devil's Rejects is the second movie from musician and director Rob Zombie and is also the second in the Firefly Trilogy after House of 1,000 Corpses. It stars the late horror legend Sid Haig and is regarded as many to be Rob Zombie's best movie, though between The Devil's Rejects, The Lords of Salem, 3 From Hell, and Rob Zombie's take on Halloween, everyone has their favorite. It's not for the faint of heart, however, and its a bit more gruesome than House of 1,000 Corpses despite the less queasy name.

(Photo: The Devil's Rejects and Saw are both free via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. )

And then there's Saw, the movie that probably needs no introduction at this point, but we'll give it one anyway because of how much of an impact it's had on horror. Released back in 2004 by horror director James Wan, this is the original movie that kicked off the much larger series. It's not quite as brutal as some of its follow-ups in more recent years, but it's got the best twist out of any of them. If you're one of the many people who do annual rewatches of the Saw franchise around Halloween anyway, you can go ahead and make sure this is part of your collection, too, if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.

To claim these movies if you're already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll have to head to the Xbox Game Pass section on your console or in the PC platform's Xbox app. If you're looking for them in the latter, you'll need to go to the "Perks" section which should look like the screenshot above. If you've got the new Xbox mobile app that's live and revamped now that the Xbox Game Pass mobile app has been retired, you can also claim The Devil's Rejects and Saw there.