Xbox Game Pass Rumor Claims Nintendo Switch RPG Is Being Added Soon

A new rumor claims that a Nintendo Switch exclusive is going multi-platform and when it does it will be added to the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries the moment it releases. The rumor comes the way of Twitter user Sn0w1n, an individual with a history of reporting rumors and leaks. In other words, it should be taken with a grain of salt, but if it's true, RPG fans on Xbox Game Pass are about to be able to play one of 2021's great RPGs.

According to the rumor, Shin Megami Tensei V is going multi-platform, with the news set to be presented at Shin Megami Tensei 30th anniversary event between May 5 and May 6. When the game will release on other platforms, the rumor doesn't say, but what is mentioned is a day one Xbox Game Pass release.

For those unfamiliar with Shin Megami Tensei V, it's RPG published by Sega and developer Atlus, the latter is the studio behind Persona, the series it's also best known for. Released on November 11, 2021, the game has sold over a million copies as of April 2022, and upon release it garnered an 84 on Metacritic, making it both a fairly decent commercial and critical success. The game is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and there's no official word of this changing, however, there have been rumors it's coming to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, which this rumor suggests. However, the only subscription service mentioned is Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation Plus is not mentioned.

"When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious," reads an official description of the game. "He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at... but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da'at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world."

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Xbox, Sega, or Atlus -- have commented on this rumor in any capacity. Typically, none of these companies comment on rumors. This combined with a variety of other reasons suggests this isn't going to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

