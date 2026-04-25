Nintendo Switch 2 Is Officially Getting Another New Final Fantasy Game in 2026

Earlier this year, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch 2. Since then, Switch 2 owners have been eagerly awaiting the next installment, Rebirth, which arrives for the Nintendo console on June 3rd. Two new Final Fantasy games is a pretty great year for Nintendo games, but now, we have confirmation these aren’t the only modern Final Fantasy titles hitting Switch 2 in 2026.

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During the 2026 Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest, Square Enix confirmed that the Final Fantasy MMORPG will release for Switch 2 in 2026. Better yet, it’s arriving in August, just a few months after Rebith hits the console. In short, it’s a good year to be a Final Fantasy fan with a Switch 2. Final Fantasy 14 has been letting fans roam the JRPG’s universe together since 2010, and it’s getting its next major expansion in early 2027. That makes August pretty good timing for its arrival on Switch 2, giving new players time to get settled before the next big update drops.

Final Fantasy 14 Headed to Switch 2 in August 2026

Imagae courtesy of Square Enix

Since the game first released, Final Fantasy 14 has made its way to most major platforms. The MMORPG is available on PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with full cross-platform play and cross-progression. But until now, the game has never been available on the Switch family of consoles, most likely due to the hardware limitations of the Switch 1. Like Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade before it, though, Final Fantasy 14 is gearing up to take advantage of what the Switch 2 can do.

With the MMORPG headed to Switch 2, there’s good and bad news. First, the good news: Final Fantasy 14 is free-to-play through level 70, with plenty of in-game content available before you’ll need to pay up. Square Enix has also confirmed that players won’t need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play the game, despite its status as an online multiplayer title. However, there is a downside here for existing Final Fantasy 14 players.

FINAL FANTASY XIV will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch™ 2 in August 2026! pic.twitter.com/i8FvAkVT74 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) April 24, 2026

If you already have a subscription to FF14, it will unfortunately not carry over to the Switch 2 edition. Though cross-progression will be supported, you will need to pay for a separate Switch 2 subscription to FF14 even if you already have an account on another platform. You will get a 50% off discount on that additional subscription if you already have another account, but it’s still an extra fee for playing the game on Switch 2 in addition to other platforms. For those who already pay to play FF14, that may be a dealbreaker. But if you’re getting started on Switch 2 for the first time, it just means that the console will likely be your go-to place to experience the game.

Final Fantasy 14 arrives on Switch 2 in August 2026, with the specific date still to be revealed. New players will be able to play up through Patch 5.5, Shadowbringers, for free thanks to a new expansion to the free trial that will hit on April 28th.

Are you excited to see Final Fantasy 14 headed to Switch 2 this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!