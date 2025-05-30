New Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Passes Expedition 33 to Top Charts

A new day one Xbox Game Pass game is currently the most-played Xbox Game Pass console game, beating out the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Asphalt Legends Unite, Retro Classics, Metaphor: ReFantazio, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and more. Of course, being a day one Xbox Game Pass game is always a boost in popularity, but it also apparently quite good. The game in question notably has an 89 on Metacritic and a “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam User Review rating, the latter of which is the result of 95 percent of 2,710 user reviews rating the game positively.

The game in question is Monster Train 2 from developer Shiny Shoe and publisher Big Fan Games. The strategy deck-building roguelike was just released back on May 21, and the moment it dropped it was available via Xbox Game Pass as a day one game, saving XGP subscribers $25. And many Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been checking it out.

As noted, it is the #1 game on the Xbox Game Pass console charts right now, more than a week out from its release. Meanwhile, there have been multiple Reddit posts from Xbox fans praising the game.

“Anyone playing Monster Train 2,” reads one of said posts. “This game is seriously addicting, is anyone else playing it? I never played the original so the learning curve was a bit overwhelming at first, but as a Slay the Spire and Balatro fan I might have just found my new roguelike.”

“It’s so good it’s pulling me away from absolute bangers like Expedition 33 and Diablo IV,” reads one of the comments on the post above. “Time just disappears when I play, the upgrades are so interesting and engaging.”

How long Monster Train 2 is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don’t know. Microsoft does not disclose this information. That said, while it is available via Xbox Game Pass subscribers can purchase it with a 20 percent discount, which means pay $20 rather than $25.

