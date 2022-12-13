New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of December's Biggest Releases

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have been updated with two new games, and one of them is one of the biggest releases this entire month. December is traditionally a very slow month for game releases, but this is slowly changing. So far this month we've gotten the likes of Need for Speed Unbound, Marvel's Midnight Suns, River City Girls 2, The Calisto Protocol, and Hello Neighbor 2. Now, as of today, we've also gotten High on Life, the new game from Justin Roiland, the creator of Rick and Morty.

An Xbox console exclusive, High on Life is undoubtedly one of the biggest games of the month in terms largely due to who is involved with it. That said, the Squanch Games-developed game does boast a 76 on Metacritic, which isn't the greatest score, but over on Steam gamers are enjoying it more than their critic counterparts. At the moment of writing this, the game has 202 user reviews, 89 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" User review rating.

"From the Co-Creator of Rick & Morty and Solar Opposites, comes High On Life," reads an official blurb about the game. "Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you've really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero's call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen."

The game's official description continues: "Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland!"

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. As for the other new game, it's Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, which also just released today to similarly positive Steam User reviews.