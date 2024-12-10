Xbox Game Pass Could Soon Add 3 Classic Call of Duty Games

A new release could be teasing the arrival of three classic Call of Duty games on Xbox Game Pass soon. By all accounts, the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass back in October is the biggest such addition that the service has seen throughout 2024. Despite this, there are still a ton of older CoD games that subscribers have been hoping to see come to Game Pass in the wake of Microsoft acquiring Activision. Now, it looks as though some of these previous games could finally be heading over as early as this week.

Spotted by @CharlieIntel, three Call of Duty titles from yesteryear have today appeared on the Microsoft Store on PC. These games include the original Call of Duty, Call of Duty 2, and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. All of these games have been accessible on PC in one way or another over the years, but they haven’t been on the Microsoft Store. As such, their addition to this platform suggests that Microsoft is bringing them over to make them available via Xbox Game Pass.

At the time of this writing, Microsoft has yet to announce its plans for Xbox Game Pass in the back half of December. As such, if it is lining up these Call of Duty games to come to Game Pass, we could hear more about it in the days ahead. Outside of Xbox’s own website, one potential venue to keep an eye on for more information would be The Game Awards, which is rumored to have a big presence from Xbox.

Outside of this, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have actually today received one of the service’s biggest titles of the year in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Available to download now across Xbox Series X/S and PC, Indiana Jones has been receiving some high marks from critics and is contributing to a strong conclusion to 2024 for Game Pass members.