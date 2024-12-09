Xbox Insider Seemingly Teases Big Reveals for The Game Awards

It sounds as though Xbox might have some big reveals set to take place in just mere days at The Game Awards 2024. While The Game Awards is meant to be an event that honors the year’s biggest and best titles, it’s also a venue in which plenty of announcements tied to future games end up coming about. To that end, Xbox has chosen to use The Game Awards in the past to reveal not only some big first-party games, but also the Xbox Series X console. Now, if one tease from a credible insider ends up being an early indication, Xbox could have a big presence at The Game Awards once again.

In a recent post on social media, reporter Jez Corden seemed to drop a hint that The Game Awards will have some very big reveals. Corden praised the show’s producer and host, Geoff Keighley, for “cooking”, presumably in relation to what The Game Awards will have in store. Corden didn’t add anything else to this statement, but what he said was enough to get many quite excited and prompt a lot of speculation.

“Oh boy, Geoff Keighley cooked,” said Corden in his cryptic post.

DOOM The Dark Ages releases in 2025.

So how does this message from Corden tie in with Xbox? Well, Xbox is the beat that Corden tends to cover the most and is often the one that he has the most information about in advance. As such, if Corden does happen to know anything that may be happening at The Game Awards, it would make sense for these reveals to be tied to Xbox and its upcoming games.

It’s also worth noting that Xbox has a very big 2025 on paper, which would warrant the company to make some announcements at The Game Awards. In 2025 alone, Xbox is planning to release Avowed, South of Midnight, Fable, and DOOM: The Dark Ages. This is in addition to other games like State of Decay 3, Perfect Dark, Marvel’s Blade, and Gears of War: E-Day which are all known to be on the horizon. As such, it would be more surprising if Xbox chooses to remain silent at The Game Awards this week than if it did show up with a couple of new trailers in tow.

If you’re looking to watch The Game Awards for yourself this week, it will take place on Thursday, December 12th and will be streamed live to YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms.