Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 6 More Popular Games Soon

Xbox Game Pass is often spotlighted for the games that end up coming to the subscription service every month, but as we have come to expect, the platform often loses games on a regular basis as well. Once again, that trend will be continuing in the coming weeks as Xbox has now confirmed that six popular titles on Xbox Game Pass will be leaving within the coming weeks.

Revealed on the “Leaving Soon” section of the Xbox Game Pass website, Microsoft has unveiled the list of titles that will soon be exiting both the console and PC offerings of the service. While not every one of these games is available for both platforms, the majority of this month’s departures are currently available across PC and consoles. As for the full list, this is everything that is set to leave Xbox Game Pass in the near future:

The Gardens Between (Console/PC)

Streets of Rogue (Console/PC)

Final Fantasy VII Remastered (Console/PC)

Planet Coaster Console Edition (Console)

Star Renegades (Console/PC)

River City Girls (Console/PC)

As a whole, there is a fair amount of diversity genre-wise with the games that are exiting Xbox Game Pass this time around. When it comes to the actual date that each title will be exiting the service, Microsoft hasn’t given such a time. Instead, you can plan to see this full list depart within the coming two weeks, meaning that they’ll all be gone by the third week of November.

Per usual, the good news about this situation is that if you’re upset to see any of these games leaving Xbox Game Pass, you can always buy them outright for 20% off of their regular price. This promotion is one that is always active for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but it especially comes in handy when games like this happen to be leaving the larger library.

Are you upset to see any of the titles on this list departing from Xbox Game Pass in the future? Let me know your thoughts and reaction either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.