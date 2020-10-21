Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox One's Most Popular Games and Brand New Release

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have two new games. One of these games is one of the most popular releases of this generation. The other new addition is a brand new game that just released today. More specifically, if you're a Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can now enjoy the following two games: ScourgeBringer and The Elder Scrolls Online. For now, it's unclear how long either game will be added, but it's quite possible the latter is a permanent addition considering Microsoft owns it.

For those that don't know: ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced roguelite platformer that debuted in Early Access earlier this year, and today, it fully released on Xbox One, PC, and other platforms. Meanwhile, The Elder Scrolls Online needs no introduction. Despite the fact that it's several years old, it remains a highly-played and highly-supported game, which means it's still a great game to jump into.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out trailers for each:

ScourgeBringer: "From the developers of NeuroVoider, ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity."

The Elder Scrolls Online: "Experience an ever-expanding story across all of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, an award-winning online RPG. Explore a rich, living world with friends or embark upon a solo adventure. Enjoy complete control over how your character looks and plays, from the weapons you wield to the skills you learn – the choices you make will shape your destiny. Welcome to a world without limits."

Xbox Game Pass is available via Xbox One, PC, and Android devices. Meanwhile, starting on November 10, it will also be available via the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

As a subscriber to regular Xbox Game Pass, you get unlimited access to a constantly evolving library of games for just $10 a month. In addition to this, there are other perks, like exclusive discounts. Meanwhile, for an extra $5 a month, you can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which comes bundled with Xbox Live Gold.