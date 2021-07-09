Some Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can Now Play One of 2020's Most Popular Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass has added one of 2020's most popular games, but not every subscriber can play it. This week, Microsoft gave the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library a boost of a few new games. Included in this batch of new games is EA Sports UFC 4, one of 2020's best-selling games. However, it's not available to every subscriber.

For one, the game isn't available on PC, which means if you're an Xbox Game Pass PC subscriber, you're out of luck. However, not every subscriber on console is getting the game either because it's only been added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as it's an EA Play addition, which is included with every subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, but it will presumably be available as long as it's available via EA Play. Meanwhile, if you're not a UFC fan, you can now also enjoy Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Tropico 6, depending on what platform you're on.

We just got into fortune-telling. our first prediction: you'll be playing these today — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 8, 2021

While EA Sports UFC 4 isn't available for every subscriber, it's available to every subscriber for a discount of 20 percent now that it has been added to the library of the subscription service.

As for the game itself, we had mostly nothing but praise for the new installment in the sports series when it was released last summer.

"Overall if you're a veteran of the series, UFC 4 makes some adjustments you've been asking for and has some new features to dive into," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "If you're a beginner you've got a long climb ahead of you, but it's worth the grind. The game doesn't break new ground, but it seems to have refined what was already there."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available -- for $10 and $15 a month, respectively -- via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, and Xbox Series X/S. For more coverage on the subscription service, click here.