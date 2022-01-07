Xbox Game Pass Gets Extremely Popular Multiplayer Game Soon

One of the most popular multiplayer games for the past five years is poised to come to Xbox Game Pass in the very near future. That game in question happens to be Rainbow Six Siege, which is the tactical shooter that Ubisoft has continued to build on since first releasing in 2015. And while this news might not resonate with many since Siege is already available on some versions of Game Pass, its addition will now bring the title to all tiers of the platforms.

Ubisoft revealed recently that Rainbow Six Siege is poised to come to Xbox Game Pass for PC in a little under two weeks on January 20. As mentioned, the game has already been available for a bit now via Xbox Game Pass for console and cloud. However, PC Game Pass subscribers have been left out in the cold and haven’t been able to access Siege on their own platform of choice for quite some time. Luckily, this latest addition of Rainbow Six Siege is finally rectifying that issue and is making the title available to play across all versions of the service after a long period of requests from fans.

While the addition of Siege on Game Pass for PC is already a pretty big deal, it’s not the only game that Ubisoft is going to be bringing to Xbox Game Pass this month. The publisher announced this week that Rainbow Six Extraction, which is the upcoming co-op shooter set within this same world, will be coming to Game Pass for both console and PC when it launches on January 20. This is yet another third-party title that Xbox has snagged for Game Pass over the past year, with other games such as MLB The Show 21, Outriders, and Back 4 Blood being some of the other notable additions.

