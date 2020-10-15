Xbox Game Pass Has 5 New Games to Play
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, PC, and Android have not one, not two, not three, not four, but five new games. It's October 15, a Thursday, and hardly anything of note is releasing today, but if you're a Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriber Microsoft has blessed you with five new additions, including some pretty great games. That said, of the five games, only one is being added to the Android version of the subscription service, and only two are being added to Xbox One version. Meanwhile, all five are being added to the library of the PC version.
As always, it's unclear how long any of these five games are being added for. However, one of them -- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, which just released today -- is published by Microsoft. In other words, it should be a permanent addition to the PC version of the subscription service.
Further, it's important to remember that as long as each game is in any Xbox Game Pass library, it will be available to purchase with a 20 percent discount.
Below, you can check out all five games. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but an official description of each game and information on platforms.
Katana Zero
About: Katana ZERO is a stylish neo-noir, action-platformer featuring breakneck action and instant-death combat. Slash, dash, and manipulate time to unravel your past in a beautifully brutal acrobatic display.
Platforms: Android, PC, and Xbox One
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
About: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Tales of Vesperia and the return of this fan-favorite with the Definitive Edition! A power struggle begins in a civilization dependent on an ancient technology, the blastia, and the Empire that controls it. The fates of two friends traveling separate paths intertwine in an epic adventure that threatens the existence of all.
Platforms: PC and Xbox One
Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
About: Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition completes the celebration of one of the most beloved real-time strategy franchises with remastered graphics and music, all previously released expansions and brand-new content to enjoy for the very first time.
Platforms: PC
The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse
About: Now reimagined and expanded in the new Mormo's Curse update, The Swords of Ditto is a roguelite action RPG that creates a unique adventure for each new hero of legend in the relentless fight against the evil Mormo.
Platforms: PC
Heave Ho
About: Heave Ho tasks up to four players with a simple goal – don’t fall to your death! Players will use their own two hands and the outstretched grip of their friends to grapple across each level on their way to victory.
Platforms: PC