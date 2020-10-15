Xbox Game Pass Has 5 New Games to Play

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, PC, and Android have not one, not two, not three, not four, but five new games. It's October 15, a Thursday, and hardly anything of note is releasing today, but if you're a Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriber Microsoft has blessed you with five new additions, including some pretty great games. That said, of the five games, only one is being added to the Android version of the subscription service, and only two are being added to Xbox One version. Meanwhile, all five are being added to the library of the PC version.

As always, it's unclear how long any of these five games are being added for. However, one of them -- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, which just released today -- is published by Microsoft. In other words, it should be a permanent addition to the PC version of the subscription service.

Further, it's important to remember that as long as each game is in any Xbox Game Pass library, it will be available to purchase with a 20 percent discount.

Below, you can check out all five games. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but an official description of each game and information on platforms.