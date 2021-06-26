Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 7 More Games Very Soon

✖

Xbox Game Pass may have just announced the addition of nine new games mere days ago, those new releases are going to come at the cost of a few losses. As we have come to expect from Microsoft's subscription service, a number of titles that have been on the platform for quite some time are soon going to be leaving. Specifically, Xbox Game Pass will soon be losing seven games in total, all of which will be gone before the start of July.

As a whole, the seven titles in question that are soon leaving Xbox Game Pass are pretty diverse. The lineup includes games from publishers such as Capcom, Annapurna Interactive, and Devolver Digital. As such, to see these games leaving so soon will surely be a bummer to many Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Here is the full list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 30 along with the specific areas of the service that they'll be departing:

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mistover (PC)

Monster Hunter World (Cloud and Console)

Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC)

Outer Wilds (Cloud and Console)

Soulcalibur VI (Console)

The Messenger (Cloud, Console, and PC)

It's worth stressing that if you don't want to lose access to any of these games in question, Xbox Game Pass does give you a discount if you'd like to buy any of these titles outright before they leave the subscription platform. One of the lesser-known benefits of Game Pass is that subscribers can purchase any game that might be part of the service for 20% off of their normal value. This deal obviously ends once these titles in question end up leaving Xbox Game Pass. So again, if you would like to buy any of these seven games for a lower cost, you'll have until June 30 to take advantage of this.

Are you disappointed to see any of these games departing from Xbox Game Pass? Let me know your reaction either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more.