Xbox Game Pass Is Adding One of Its Biggest Perks Ever Soon

Xbox Game Pass is gearing up to add one of its biggest perks ever this coming week. While the main reason to subscribe to Game Pass is to access the extensive library of games that it offers, Xbox continues to add new benefits to the service with a pretty frequent cadence. Now, in just a few short days, Xbox will be bringing arguably one of the best bonuses ever to Game Pass that should help make the platform even more valuable.

Set to go live next week on November 18th, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions will now include Fortnite Crew. If you’re unaware, Fortnite Crew is the subscription service associated with Fortnite that costs $12 a month on its own. This service gives Fortnite players 1,000 V-Bucks each month in addition to every new pass that the game rolls out. This doesn’t only include the main Fortnite Battle Pass, but also the Fortnite OG Pass, the LEGO Fortnite Pass, and the Fortnite Festival Music Pass. It also happens to include one new skin each month to go along with the Rocket Pass for Rocket League.

When Xbox increased the price of Game Pass this year, one of the ways that it tried to justify this bump in cost was by revealing that Fortnite Crew would soon become part of the membership. However, at the time of this announcement, a defined release date for when Fortnite Crew would be joining Xbox Game Pass wasn’t announced, which upset some subscribers. Now, Xbox has finally announced this launch date, and it happens to be next Tuesday.

The main caveat with Fortnite Crew being added to Xbox Game Pass is that it will only be part of Game Pass Ultimate. As such, if you’re not subbed to the highest tier of the Xbox membership, you won’t get Fortnite Crew for yourself. And if you forgot, Xbox Game Pass itself now retails for $29.99 a month after its price hike.

Beyond bringing Fortnite Crew to Xbox Game Pass, Fortnite itself is also set to launch on the Xbox Store for PC on November 18th as well. While this might not seem like a big deal, Fortnite has previously been exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC platforms. For it to now hit the Xbox Store means that Fortnite will become a Play Anywhere title and will allow users to have their progress seamlessly transfer from Xbox consoles to PC.

