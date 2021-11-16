New Xbox Game Pass Games Revealed for November

Xbox today announced a new series of video games set to join Xbox Game Pass in the near future. That includes, but is not limited to, several titles set to hit Xbox Game Pass on the day they release like Exo One, Undungeon, and Deeeer Simulator. In total, by the end of this week, seven more video games will have joined the popular subscription service with more to follow next week.

In addition to the above, Xbox announced that Next Space Rebels, Fae Tactics, My Friend Pedro, Mortal Shell, and Evil Genius 2 are all coming to Xbox Game Pass. There’s no truly huge title included in the new list, but it is a wide variety of well-received ones along with some that are highly anticipated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is like a yearbook if the school was our catalog and the students were awesome games coming soon. does that make sense pic.twitter.com/axnA3HIt3g — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 16, 2021

Here is the new list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles in release order as well as their descriptions from Xbox:

November 17th

Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Order some parts online, get your camera, and grow your StarTube channel through rocket tinkering and often wacky challenges! With great fame comes great responsibility, and a sudden wrench in your path to greatness will take you on a journey towards space.

November 18th

Exo One (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: A strange signal… an alien craft… Exo One is an interplanetary, gravity-defying journey through space and time. Master a truly alien traversal system and move through enigmatic and desolate landscapes in ways you’ve never experienced. Use gravity and momentum to reach colossal speeds and exhilarating heights.

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: In Fae Tactics, follow a young magic user named Peony on her journey across a vibrant world full of mystery and danger. Summon allies, cast spells, and befriend a motley crew of characters as you dive into the growing conflicts between man and magical beings known as fae.

My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Returning to the Xbox Game Pass library, My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.

Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Travel between dimensions and change the world around you to reconstruct the existing reality. Undungeon is a gorgeous pixel art action/RPG that blends science fiction storytelling with high-paced real time combat. Build your hero as you see fit by implanting organs in their body. Choices you make will affect the fate of the Multiverse which is on the verge of destruction.

November 23rd

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Put simply, Deeeer Simulator is a “Slow-Life Town Destruction Game.” You can spend your days enjoying a nice, relaxed frolic here and there with the other animals around town, or you can choose to relieve some stress and absolutely destroy the town and everything in it.

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Mortal Shell is a deep action RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. Your adversaries spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision, and instincts. Possess lost warriors, track down hidden sanctums of the devout, and face formidable foes.

November 30th

Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: A satirical spy-fi Lair builder where you are the criminal mastermind! Construct your evil Lair, train your minions, defend your operations from the Forces of Justice, and achieve global domination!

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month — as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

What do you think of Xbox Game Pass adding the above titles? Are you excited for any of them particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!