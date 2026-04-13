Xbox Boss Wants to Cut the Cost of Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass could end up seeing a price cut from Microsoft in the future if the new boss in charge of the Xbox brand has any say. At the end of February, Xbox made waves when Asha Sharma succeeded longtime boss Phil Spencer as the new head of the gaming giant. Since that time, Sharma hasn’t made any major moves with Xbox, likely as a result of her still catching up to speed with what the role entails. However, based on new internal info that has now been made public, it sounds like Sharma is planning a massive overhaul of Xbox Game Pass that would be great for fans.

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Stated in a new internal memo (via The Verge), Sharma said plainly that Xbox Game Pass has become much too costly. As a result, Sharma stated that Game Pass in its current form isn’t going to be how the service will permanently be, as those in charge at Xbox will have to learn how to “evolve” the platform into something more “flexible.” Specifics on how Sharma plans to accomplish this aren’t currently clear, but it’s apparent that she’s looking to retool Game Pass perhaps sooner rather than later.

“Game Pass is central to gaming value on Xbox. It’s also clear that the current model isn’t the final one,” Sharma said. “Short term, Game Pass has become too expensive for players, so we need a better value equation. Long term, we will evolve Game Pass into a more flexible system which will take time to test and learn around.”

When Could Xbox Game Pass Prices Change?

If Sharma intends to change the pricing structure of Xbox Game Pass, this move is one that could be made at any point in the months ahead. Likely the biggest question, though, is whether or not all of the current tiers of Game Pass would simply lower in cost, or if new tiers would be introduced that serve as a sort of middle ground between what the service currently offers. This latter choice would likely be a puzzling one, however, as it can be argued that Game Pass may already have too many levels to begin with.

At the moment, the highest tier of Game Pass, that of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, continues to retail for $29.99 per month. Prior to its cost being increased in 2025, Game Pass Ultimate was only $19.99 each month. In addition, Xbox previously eliminated the option to join Game Pass for a full year rather than a single month at a lower overall cost. If Sharma is looking to make Game Pass more affordable than before, the reintroduction of a yearly subscription could be a great starting point.

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