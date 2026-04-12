Xbox Game Pass Now Has One of the Great Classic Square Enix RPGs

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass have all been updated by Microsoft with a great and classic Square Enix from the SNES era. The Square Enix game, released in 1991, was actually an SNES exclusive at launch, and for the first six years of its existence, before it came to PS1 in 1997, at least in Japan. It didn’t hit PS1 in the West until 2001. Meanwhile, it didn’t come to Xbox consoles at all, in any capacity, until 2024. Now it’s on Xbox Game Pass, though, for how long, we do not know.

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More specifically, for an unspecified limited amount of time, Xbox Game Pass subscribers at the tiers above across PC and Xbox Series X can check out Square Enix’s 1991 classic RPG, Final Fantasy IV, the fourth game in the iconic Final Fantasy series, which itself dates back to 1987. It’s one of the better games in the series, and one of the better RPGs of the SNES era, though not quite in the conversation of the best RPGs from this era. To this end, when it was released, it earned an 89% on GameRankings.

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Remaster Not the Original

It’s important to note this is not quite the SNES original with all of its SNES nostalgia. This is the Pixel Remaster, which comes with new 2D remodeled graphics and new audio as well. There is also improved gameplay, which comes with a modernized UI and an option to turn on auto-battle.

As an old-school RPG, Final Fantasy IV is not as long as most modern RPGs, including modern Final Fantasy games. To this end, the Square Enix game, on average, takes about 20 to 25 hours.

How long the classic RPG is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we do not know. However, it is most common for games to be added in 12-month or 24-month chunks. Whatever the case, as long as the Square Enix RPG is available via the subscription service, subscribers can save 20% on it when purchasing it, saving a few dollars on its $17.99 asking price. This discount is exclusive to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.