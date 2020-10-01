Xbox Game Pass Adds One of 2020's Best Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One have added a brand new game, and it's one of 2020's best games. So far, this year has provided quite a few great games, including Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII Remake, DOOM Eternal, Crash Bandicoot 4, Spelunky 2, Pistol Whip, Nioh 2, and many others. And now one of these games is free for all Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, and that game is DOOM Eternal.

Starting now, DOOM Eternal is available in the Xbox Game Pass library, but only on Xbox One. The game is also coming to the PC version of the subscription service, but right now we don't have a date for this beyond "sometime later this year."

And now that Microsoft owns Bethesda and the DOOM IP, DOOM Eternal will be a permanent addition to the Xbox Game Pass library. In other words, you won't have to worry about it leaving like you would have pre-acquisition.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in March as a sequel to 2016's reboot of DOOM, appropriately titled DOOM. It's currently one of the highest-rated and best-selling games of 2020, and a possible candidate for Game of the Year.

"Hell’s armies have invaded Earth," reads an official pitch of the game. "Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. The only thing they fear... is you."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, PC, and Android, and will soon be available via the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

