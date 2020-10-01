3 Xbox One Games Are Free to play for the Weekend

✖

To prep Xbox One and eventual Xbox Series X owners for the release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Yakuza franchise has taken over the Xbox Free Play Days promotion this week with three Yakuza games free to try out throughout the weekend. Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will all be free for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to try from now until October 4th. The new Yakuza game coming out on November 10th will be much different from these in terms of gameplay, but the free-play period still serves as an excellent primer for the new game.

Xbox announced its Free Play Days promotion for this week in a post on the Xbox Wire and said the Yakuza franchise would be the focus of this week’s offerings. For those completely new to the Yakuza games, an introduction was also included to get you started.

Full of beat-down combat in the streets and some eccentric and dramatic moves, the combat of the Yakuza games is one of the franchise’s most defining elements. It’s evolved over the course of the Yakuza games as they’ve released, but the new Like a Dragon game will provide a totally new experience with turn-based JRPG combat.

When you’re not brawling in the streets, the Yakuza games give players plenty to do elsewhere to keep you busy. Arcades, races, dances, and all sorts of other minigames litter different parts of the Yakuza games to make sure there’s always something you can do on the side to earn some money or build up your reputation around town. The side activities are as much a core part of the Yakuza games as the combat is, so you won’t want to skip on those.

If it wasn’t clear already, there’s a lot to do in the Yakuza games and likely much more than you’ll be able to complete in the Free Play Days time period. It’s especially unrealistic to think that you’d be able to complete all three games within that time, but trying them out will at least get you started with the franchise or can help fill in some gaps if you haven’t played all of these.

The Yakuza games will be available in the Free Play Days promotion from now until October 4th.