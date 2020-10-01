Xbox Live Gold Makes New Xbox One Games Free for October
Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One can now download not one, not two, but three games for free. Of the three games, two of them are Xbox One titles, while the other is an original Xbox game playable on Xbox One courtesy of backward compatibility. And of the three, all are available only for a limited time and all require an Xbox Live Gold subscription. That said, if you have this subscription, you can download all three and play them whenever you want, because they are yours to keep forever as long as you maintain an active subscription.
According to Microsoft, if you add up the prices of all three games, it represents a savings of $42. Of course, the problem with this math is assuming you'd buy all three games in the first place, let alone pay the full asking price for them.
Below, you can check out all three games. This includes not only a trailer, but a description of each game, availability, and information about platforms.
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut
About: Paying homage to classic ‘80s trash horror, play as Skullface, an adorably demented villain, out to terrorize camp counselors and any other blocky victims he finds. New dimensions of absurd terror and over 300 fiendish puzzles await in this isometric puzzle game.
Platforms: Xbox One
Availability: October 1 - October 31
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
About: The legends have foretold it and prophecies predicted it: The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is available in September’s Games with Gold lineup. The continuation of the point-and-click adventure saga hilariously spoofs some of the most beloved and famous fantasy stories ever written. With over 20 hours of story, help the quirky cast of characters fulfill their destiny in the tricky world of Avantasia.
Platforms: Xbox One
Availability: October 1 - October 15
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
About: Inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt, play as Sphinx, and his reluctant hero friend, the Mummy, as they travel the world to foil the evil plans of Set. Use stealth, agility, and special powers to find the stolen magical crowns of Egypt and save the world.
Platforms: Xbox One and Xbox 360
Availability: October 1 - October 15