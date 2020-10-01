Xbox Live Gold Makes New Xbox One Games Free for October

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One can now download not one, not two, but three games for free. Of the three games, two of them are Xbox One titles, while the other is an original Xbox game playable on Xbox One courtesy of backward compatibility. And of the three, all are available only for a limited time and all require an Xbox Live Gold subscription. That said, if you have this subscription, you can download all three and play them whenever you want, because they are yours to keep forever as long as you maintain an active subscription.

According to Microsoft, if you add up the prices of all three games, it represents a savings of $42. Of course, the problem with this math is assuming you'd buy all three games in the first place, let alone pay the full asking price for them.

Below, you can check out all three games. This includes not only a trailer, but a description of each game, availability, and information about platforms.