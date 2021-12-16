Xbox Game Pass Adds 10 New Games in Huge Day for Subscribers

Christmas has come early for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, all of which can now enjoy 10 new games no matter the platform they are on because all 10 games have been added to both console and PC. As noted in the headline, this is one of the biggest game dumps of 2021 as far as Xbox Game Pass is concerned, and one of the largest in the service’s history. That said, and as you would expect, there’s some filler amongst this dump of games.

Each and every game below this is not only now available to play with Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but each game is now also available to buy outright with a 20 percent discount for subscribers, and so long as it’s available via the Xbox Game Pass library. That said, we don’t know how long as of these games will stick around for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out each and every game added to Xbox Game Pass today. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but an official description of each game and information on what platforms it’s now available to subscribers through.

Mortal Kombat 11

About: MK is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all-new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control of your fighters to make them your own. The new graphics engine showcases every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, bringing you so close to the fight you can feel it. Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best-in-class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC

Firewatch

About: Firewatch is a single-player first-person mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness, where your only emotional lifeline is the person on the other end of a handheld radio.

Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC

The Gunk

About: The Gunk stars Rani, part of our duo of gritty space haulers, struggling to make a buck as they chance upon an untouched planet brimming with life. They came in search of valuable resources, and it looks like they’ve hit the jackpot… As they uncover the dormant secrets of a shattered civilization, they must battle the curse of a toxic gunk parasite, all while getting caught in a spiral of festering mistrust.

Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC

Lake

About: It’s 1986 – Meredith Weiss takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. How will she experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks, with its iconic lake and quirky community? And what will she do next? It’s up to you.

Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC

Transformers: Battlegrounds

About: With Earth under invasion and MEGATRON, leader of the Decepticons close to capturing The Allspark, BUMBLEBEE and the Autobots need a new commander to help them restore peace to the universe – you!

Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-

About: A 2D Metroidvania-style game developed under the supervision of Ryo Mizuno, depicting the story of Deedlit and the events leading up to Record of Lodoss War: Diadem of the Covenant. Use a variety of weapons and spirit powers to unravel the mystery of the labyrinth.

Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC

Broken Age

About: A family-friendly, hand-animated, puzzle-filled adventure game with an all-star cast, including Elijah Wood, Jack Black and Masasa Moyo. Funded by a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign and designed by industry legend Tim Schafer, Broken Age is a timeless coming-of-age story.

Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC

Ben 10: Power Trip

About: Ben Tennyson and his family are all set for a relaxing European vacation – until evil Hex awakens four mysterious crystals and summons monstrous visitors from the Void. Now it’s up to you to help Ben stop the master magician’s Hex-tremely fiendish plans!

Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC

Race With Ryan

About: Ryan’s World has come to life, and it’s every bit as colorful, fun and fast as you imagined. So pick a racer, head to one of six magical locations, and step on the gas to show your friends and family who the fastest racer really is.

Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

About: A fallen meteor has given the pups mighty powers – and left Adventure Bay in a mighty mess. Now it’s up to you and the Pups to use their powers, rescue skills and gadgets to make the town PAWsome again! Embark on super-heroic missions with the Mighty Pups and Chase’s Super Speed, Marshall’s Mighty Heat, Skye’s Whirlwind Power and the whole mighty PAW Patrol team. Explore the town and journey to Jake’s snowboarding resort, Tracker’s jungle and beyond, as you work together to rescue friends.

Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC