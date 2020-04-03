Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 5 Games Very Soon

Yesterday, Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox One added not one, but two great games. Today, we’ve received word it will soon be losing five games, including one of the best titles in the library. More specifically, Microsoft has announced that the following five games will soon be removed from the Xbox Game Pass library: Prey, Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, Samurai Showdown II, and MX vs ATV Reflex. Fortunately for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC, all five of these departures only concern subscribers on Xbox One, because all five are leaving the console’s version of the service.

As for when these games will depart the Xbox Game Pass Library, it isn’t clear. We know it will be within the next two weeks, but when exactly within these next two weeks, isn’t disclosed. So, any of the aforementioned five games interest you, be sure to check them out sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, below you can read more about all five games, as well as watch trailers of each.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that runs at $10 or $15 a month, depending on what tier you’re subscribed to. As a subscriber to it, you get unlimited access to a vast, evolving library of games, plus additional perks, like exclusive discounts.

Prey

Pitch: “In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities.”

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

Pitch: “The definitive version of the smash hit Metroidvania-style action-platformer, Guacamelee! STCE adds new levels, powers, challenges and refinements to the sprawling, ridiculous, Mexican-inspired adventure of the original Guacamelee! Gold Edition.”

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Pitch: “Legend foretold it. Prophecies predicted it. Chosen ones chose to believe in it. Now the fantasy spoof adventure saga continues. Join Wilbur, Ivo, Nate and Critter in another classic point-and-click adventure in the wicked world of Aventasia. Help them fulfill their destiny. A destiny as yet unwritten.”

Samurai Shodown II

Pitch: “They’ve licked their wound, improved their techniques, and now they’re back! The world’s 15 fiercest warriors clang steel in a fast and furious fest of fencing festivties. Use new characters and new feints of Fury to hack, slice, dice and Julien fry your way to victory.”

MX vs ATV Reflex

Pitch: “Lean your rider to take tighter turns and higher jumps as you power your bike independently. Avoid catastrophic wrecks with separate controls for the rider and vehicle. Dual controls let you tear it up with death-defying tricks and high-flying freestyle action. Fight for traction while you dig up the track to force the competition to carve new race lines. Grip tight and hang on, you’re in control!”